Man who crashed into 18-wheeler discovered to have gunshot wound

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A man who crashed into an 18-wheeler at an intersection in Miami-Dade, Florida, on Monday was discovered to have a gunshot wound.

The Miami Herald reported that the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Video showed the car underneath the truck.

The man in the car was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The Miami Herald reported that detectives had not determined if the man was shot before the crash or the location at which he was shot.

The truck driver was reported to be OK.

The wreck caused the intersection to be shut down for several hours, but it has reopened at the time of reporting.