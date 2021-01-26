Many highway closures still in effect due to Arizona storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Portions of two interstate highways were among multiple routes that remained closed Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, due to difficult driving conditions from winter weather in Arizona’s high country.

Winter storm warnings or advisories remained in effect in many parts of Arizona, and the National Weather Service said heavy snow was falling from Flagstaff to Heber.

In Nevada, higher-elevation outlying areas of metro Las Vegas got light snowfall Tuesday morning. Up to 1 inch was expected in some places before the storm was expected to taper off by midday, the National Weather Service said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said closures included eastbound Interstate 40 at State Route 89 in Ash Fork and northbound Interstate 17 at the junction with State Route 179 south of Sedona.

Other highways with partial closures as of Tuesday morning included U.S. 60 from Globe to Show Low in eastern Arizona, State Route 89 from Chino Valley to I-40 in northern Arizona, and U.S. 80 in Bisbee in southeastern Arizona.

ADOT urges drivers to postpone travel in the high country until the latest storm has passed and says those who do travel should be prepared for extended time on the road

Preliminary snowfall reports from the latest storm included 14.2 inches at the Flagstaff airport and 16 inches Payson between Sunday night and late Monday, the weather service said.