Marchers protesting planned deportations block LA’s 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people protesting mass deportations planned by President Donald Trump marched in Southern California on Sunday, Feb. 2, including in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators blocked a major freeway for several hours.
Protesters gathered in the morning on LA’s historic Olvera Street, which dates to Spanish and Mexican rule, before marching to City Hall. They called for immigration reform and carried banners with slogans like “Nobody is illegal.”
By the afternoon, marchers had blocked all lanes of U.S. 101, causing traffic to back up in both directions and on surface streets. The demonstrators sat down in lanes, while a cordon of California Highway Patrol officers stood by. It took more than five hours for the freeway to fully reopen, CHP Lt. Matt Gutierrez said Sunday evening.
The CHP and the Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reports of arrests.
