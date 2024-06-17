Massachusetts DOT suing Alabama trucking company after accident damages bridge

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is suing an Alabama trucking company after a rig hauling an oversized metal tank struck and heavily damaged an Interstate 93 MassDOT overpass in 2021.

According to the suit, which was filed on June 14 in Massachusetts’ Suffolk Superior Court, the collision caused substantial damage to the bridge’s support beams.

MDOT notes in the suit that the defendant, Lincoln, Alabama-based Dove Transportation LLC, applied for and received a permit from MassDOT to operate the tractor-trailer with its cargo on certain state highways.

However, the permit did not authorize the big rig to travel along I-93, the lawsuit notes.

“In addition, the permit required that the defendant find a suitable detour for all bridges having insufficient clearance,” according to the sit.

The lawsuit also notes that Curtis Henry owned and operated the rig, which was registered to Dove.

“At all relevant times, Henry was an agent, servant, employee within the scope of his authority and/or employment, and/or otherwise under the direction and control of Dove,” the lawsuit states. “Dove owed MassDOT a duty of care while its vehicle was operating on Massachusetts roadways and consistent with the proper transaction of Dove’s business.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that “Dove vicariously and/or independently breached its duty of care owed to MassDOT on the date of the alleged incident (July 19, 2021). As a direct result, MassDOT was caused to sustain substantial property damage.”

MassDOT is seeking damages, costs and interests. A dollar amount for the bridge damage was not revealed in the lawsuit.

Attempts to reach attorneys for Dove Transportation LLC were unsuccessful.