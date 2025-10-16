Missouri authorities remind drivers of increased deer sightings on highways beginning in October

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Transportation officials reported recently that there were nearly 3,000 crashes reported last year that involved deer in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a release reminding drivers to watch for deer, which are more active this time of year, especially during evening and nighttime hours.

Last year, Missouri had 2,951 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2.98 hours in the state. In these crashes, four people were killed and 420 injured.

The majority of deer strike crashes occur from October through December each year, with the largest number taking place in November. The majority of deer strikes occur from 8 p.m. through 9 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that an attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic.

“Deer behavioral changes will be occurring due to mating season, which may cause an increase in roadway crossings, Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen,” MSHP stated. “Drivers are urged to remain alert.”

MSHP said when deer are seen, slow down and proceed with caution becuase deer often travel in groups, and to stay on guard after a close call or when you see one deer.

Natural features also affect deer movement. In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, more deer may be present to cross roadways.

However, rural areas are not the only place where deer/vehicle strikes occur. In 2024 21.1 percent of the traffic crashes involving deer happened in urban areas.

“Stay alert and make sure you and the occupants of your vehicle buckle up,” MSHP said.