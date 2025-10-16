Truck driver in jail after being chased by police

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A multi-county chase in South Carolina led to the arrest of a truck driver on Monday, according to a report from WHNS.

Anderson Police South Carolina police told the TV station that the chase started at the Walmart on Liberty Highway in Anderson when the store asked the 18-wheeler to be removed from the property. The driver was reportedly asleep when officers approached the cab, and when they knocked on the cab, he pulled off. Police attempted to stop the truck until the pursuit was called off, and Anderson County deputies took over.

Anderson County deputies chased the truck until Oconee County deputies took up the chase on West Pine Grove Road.

Deputies said the truck turned onto Highway 59 at the intersection of Highway 243 in Oconee County before turning onto Bratton Road and running over the stop sign and road sign at the intersection.

Officials said the truck then turned onto Highway 182 and ran over another stop sign and a road sign before turning back onto Highway 59 and making another turn onto Bratton Road. The truck then turned onto Fairplay Boulevard and then turned onto Doctors Road before stopping where Anderson County deputies had stop-sticked the truck.

Michael James Akers, 48, refused to exit the truck before deputies were able to arrest him.

Officials said that Akers was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital before being cleared for transport to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged Akers with having an open container of beer or wine in his truck, failing to stop for blue lights and reckless driving. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged him with failing to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.