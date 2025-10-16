Florida officials announce joint operation intercepted $14.7 million worth of cocaine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida authorities announced a coordinated effort between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) led to the interception of approximately 173 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $17.3 million.

Authorities say the DEA’s West Palm Beach office alerted FHP to intelligence regarding a semi truck suspected of transporting narcotics from the Mexican-Texas border into South Florida.

FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) located the vehicle traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike and conducted a lawful traffic stop for inspection.

During the inspection, FHP troopers say they discovered a concealed trap door containing multiple duffle bags filled with cocaine. The individuals involved including one previously deported from the United States—were apprehended and transferred to federal custody for further investigation and prosecution.

“This operation marks another significant success in Florida’s ongoing effort to combat the flow of illegal drugs into the state,” the release stated. “Since 2019, the Florida Highway Patrol has recovered over 14,000 kilograms of illegal narcotics, including 925 kilograms of cocaine, 23.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 14 kilograms of heroin, 9,600 kilograms of marijuana, and 19 kilograms of MDMA.”