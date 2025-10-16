New York DMV workers indicted for rigging CDL exams

A 51-count indictment has uncovered a cheating scheme at the Garden City DMV involving CDL exams, according to a release issued by the New York State Inspector General.

The release states workers allegedly helped people skip required commercial driver’s license exams — letting them walk away with permits they didn’t earn.

Three DMV employees, a former supervisor, and four others — including two Town of Hempstead sanitation workers — now face serious criminal charges in what officials are calling a “shocking breach of public trust.”

State investigators say former DMV supervisor Kanaisha Middleton, her sister Jamie Middleton, and DMV employees Tawanna Whitfield and Satoya Mitchell were part of an organized plan to rig the CDL permit process.

According to the New York IG, Jamie Middleton allegedly entered the Garden City DMV multiple times in disguise — wearing baggy clothes, face masks, construction jackets, and even fake facial hair — to impersonate CDL applicants and take their tests for them. Surveillance video showed her doing this on at least six different days in 2023.

In one instance, she took two exams just five minutes apart while dressed exactly the same, investigators say.

Once the fake exams were passed, the real applicants later showed up at other DMV offices to pick up their interim permits. At least one — sanitation worker James Nurse — went on to get a full CDL license and drive recycling trucks, despite never taking the written test himself.

“This was an unbelievable organized breach of public trust,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “They gave out permits to people who never passed the exam — and in some cases, never took it at all.”

Inspector General Lucy Lang added: “The state employees charged sold out not just the safety of their fellow New Yorkers, but they sold out their oaths of office.”

In total, the investigation found Jamie Middleton took nine exams for seven different people. She passed eight of them. Most of those applicants never completed the final road test required to get a full CDL license — but at least one did and used it on the job.

All seven defendants face charges including tampering with public records, falsifying business records, and corrupting the government. Each could face up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

Those charged include Kanaisha Middleton, former DMV supervisor; Tawanna Whitfield and Satoya Mitchell, DMV employees

Jamie Middleton, who posed as fake applicants; James Nurse, Omesh Mohan, and Rene Sarduy, CDL applicants.

Some defendants were arraigned October 1 and others on October 3 or 8. All were released on their own recognizance. Court dates are set for November.