Motorcycle rider dead after attempting to pass between 2 big rigs in New York

LAFAYETTE, NY — A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision that involved a pair of tractor-trailer drivers.

New York State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that 42-year-old Sean M. Ayers, of Dundee, was driving a 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer in the driving lane when one of the truck’s tires blew out. Ayers began to slow down while trying to locate a safe area to pull over.

At the same time, 66-year-old Barbara L. Armstrong of Creston, IA, was driving a 2024 Peterbilt tractor-trailer in the passing lane and was in the process of passing Ayers.

As the two tractor-trailers occupied both lanes, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 28-year-old Austin E. Leonard, of LaFayette, approached from behind and tried to pass between the two trucks.

After passing the trucks, Leonard lost control of the motorcycle, struck the guide rail along the west shoulder and was ejected.

Leonard was sent to Upstate University Hospital, in critical condition, but died later at the hospital from his injuries.