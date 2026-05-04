Oklahoma police give appreciation to drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Behind the stories about arresting impaired drivers, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) wanted to show recently that there is “a lot more happening behind the scenes when it comes to prevention.”

In a press release issued to Facebook, OHP said for the past five years, its Impaired Driving Liaisons (IDLs), with the help of Stillwater First Assembly of God Church, have taken part in a special initiative during the Calf Fry event in Stillwater, Okla.

“At our ENDUI checkpoints, IDLs hand out thank-you cards to drivers who are doing the right thing — serving as designated drivers for the night,” the release stated. “Each card includes a $10 Texas Roadhouse gift card, generously provided by the church, as a small token of appreciation.”

The OHP also showed photos that capture IDLs recognizing and thanking those who are helping keep Oklahoma roads safe.

“Preventing impaired driving starts with choices like these,” OHP stated. “And we’re proud to support and celebrate them.”