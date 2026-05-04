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Reported semi fire blocks Interstate 57 in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Reported semi fire blocks Interstate 57 in Arkansas
News reports indicated that traffic on I-57 in Arkasnas was disrupted after a semi caught fire on Sundau. (COURTESY IMBODEN LIVE_

A Sunday drive through northeast Arkansas proved problematic for a trucker on Sunday afternoon.

Local news outlets reported that at 12:36 p.m., a semi fire was reported on Interstate 57 at the 117-mile marker going south.

Numerous first responders from the area were dispatched to the scene. Lanes on I-57 were reportedly closed as well because of the incident and low visibility due to smoke.

There was no official word on the cause of the incident or the condition of the driver.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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