Reported semi fire blocks Interstate 57 in Arkansas

A Sunday drive through northeast Arkansas proved problematic for a trucker on Sunday afternoon.

Local news outlets reported that at 12:36 p.m., a semi fire was reported on Interstate 57 at the 117-mile marker going south.

Numerous first responders from the area were dispatched to the scene. Lanes on I-57 were reportedly closed as well because of the incident and low visibility due to smoke.

There was no official word on the cause of the incident or the condition of the driver.