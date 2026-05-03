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Police say unyielding trucker caused fatality in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Police say unyielding trucker caused fatality in Arkansas
An Arkansas man died last week after a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Arkansas that involved two big rigs.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, James Kidd, 72, of Camden, Ark. died in the crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highways 79 and 273 in rural Dallas County, Ark. on Wednesday, April 29 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police say the unidentified driver of a 2020 Freightliner going west on Highway 93 failed to yield to southbound traffic. In an attempt to avoid the Freightliner, the unidentified driver of a 2007 Peterbilt hit Kidd in his 2020 Toyota Corolla and then hit the Freightliner.

A passenger in Kidd’s car was also injured in the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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