Police say unyielding trucker caused fatality in Arkansas

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Arkansas that involved two big rigs.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, James Kidd, 72, of Camden, Ark. died in the crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highways 79 and 273 in rural Dallas County, Ark. on Wednesday, April 29 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police say the unidentified driver of a 2020 Freightliner going west on Highway 93 failed to yield to southbound traffic. In an attempt to avoid the Freightliner, the unidentified driver of a 2007 Peterbilt hit Kidd in his 2020 Toyota Corolla and then hit the Freightliner.

A passenger in Kidd’s car was also injured in the crash.