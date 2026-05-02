8 charged in drug trafficking ring

EUGENE, Ore.— Eight individuals have been charged for their role in a transnational criminal organization (TCO) transporting narcotics into California from Mexico and distributing it across the United States including Oregon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the following individuals have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl:

Tania Argueta, 47, residing in Las Vegas, Nevada;

Patsy Escobar, 25, residing in Los Angeles, California;

Angel Lopez, 25, residing in Los Angeles;

Rene Cazares, 39, residing in Salem, Oregon;

Julia Dorfler, 32, residing in Springfield, Oregon;

Matthew Medieros, 38, residing in Coos Bay, Oregon;

Patrick Newport, 28, residing in Corvallis, Oregon; and

Felicia Waite, 40, residing in Eugene, Oregon.

According to court documents, the TCO transported drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl into California from Mexico before distributing it across the United States, including Oregon, through shipping carriers, sometimes hidden in children’s toys or cereal boxes, and vehicles.

Authorities say Argueta was a drug and money courier for the TCO traveling all over the United States to pick up drug proceeds. Cazares operated a stash house in Salem receiving large amounts of controlled substances from couriers that he distributed at the direction of a co-conspirator to local Oregon customers. Escobar and Lopez operated a stash house in Corona, California, where they distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl across the United States. Dorfler, Newport, Waite, and Medieros were all local distributors for the TCO.

During the course of this investigation, law enforcement has seized approximately 56 pounds of fentanyl, 116 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $300,000, and 20 firearms from members of the TCO.