Montway Auto Transport appoints Anna Maria Pellegrino as CFO

CHICAGO, Ill. — Montway Auto Transport is appointing Anna Maria Pellegrino as chief financial officer (CFO).

“Anna Maria knows exactly how to scale complex businesses, making her the perfect leader to accelerate our current momentum,” said Tom Gartland, chairman and CEO, Montway. “Her expertise in M&A and operational excellence will strengthen our position as the industry navigates rapid technological change and ongoing market uncertainty.”

Pellegrino will oversee Montway’s finance, accounting and pricing functions, driving strategic growth initiatives to advance the company’s position as an industry innovator.

Anna Maria Pellegrino

“Montway sits at a fascinating intersection of logistics and technology, and the opportunity here is tremendous,” Pellegrino said. “My goal is for finance to serve as the economic engine room, a navigator identifying the most profitable routes for Montway’s future. I am confident we will bring even more solutions to a broader array of customers and clients.”

Pellegrino’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for auto transport and logistics. As the industry navigates economic uncertainty and labor shortages, it is also rapidly adopting AI, automation, and digital solutions to drive efficiency. Known for her ability to scale complex organizations, Pellegrino has over 15 years of experience as a high-impact finance leader and strategic partner to private equity-backed enterprises. She most recently served as senior vice president of FP&A and corporate development at PLZ Corp, supporting the company’s revenue growth from $500M to $1B, and has successfully integrated 13 acquisitions and generated more than $500M in enterprise value throughout her career.

Pellegrino is a Certified Public Accountant with an M.B.A. in Finance from Northern Illinois University and a B.S. in Accountancy from DePaul University. Her addition brings new expertise and perspective to Montway’s financial leadership team as the company continues to respond to industry shifts.

Supporting Montway’s Growth

As CFO, Pellegrino will take on responsibilities that leverage her expertise in financial strategy and organizational scaling. Her role will focus on:

Strategic financial partnership: Continue building the finance function from a reporting department into a forward-looking growth driver, providing real-time performance visibility that empowers functional leaders to make data-backed decisions.

M&A integration and value creation: Drawing on her experience leading 13 acquisitions to support Montway’s growth through disciplined evaluation and integration of strategic opportunities.

Disciplined scaling: Refining unit economics and optimizing cost-to-serve to ensure margins expand alongside revenue growth, while maintaining healthy cash flow across all business units.