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Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund awards $130k to TAT

By Dana Guthrie -
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Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund awards $130k to TAT
Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund donates $130k to Truckers Against Trafficking. (Photo courtesy Bridgestone)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund (Bridgestone) is announcing more than $1.13 million in grant funding during the first half of 2026, including a donation to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

“Community investment is not separate from our business — it’s part of how we operate as one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers,” said Wade Munday, director of corporate philanthropy and social impact, Bridgestone. “Through these grants, we’re helping support organizations that understand their communities deeply and are delivering real, measurable impact. That’s true whether the work is happening in our hometown of Nashville or in communities across the country where our teammates move, live, work and play.”

Of the total funding awarded, more than $575,000 in direct grants support nonprofit organizations serving Middle Tennessee. The community impact grants represent the company’s long‑standing commitment to the communities where it operates, innovates and employs thousands of teammates.

Grants Awarded

Grants awarded during the first half of 2026 supported nonprofit partners working across a range of priority areas in Nashville, including $100,000 to support road safety initiatives in partnership with the Civic Design Center and $100,000 to support the capital-building campaign of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Nationally, the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund continued its multi-year partnerships with a $130,000 grant to Truckers Against Trafficking and a $150,000 grant to Techforce Foundation. These national partnerships represent a commitment to human dignity. They raise awareness and provide resources that help victims of human trafficking and can open doors for people entering the automotive workforce through scholarships and workforce development programming.

“Established in 1952, the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund builds on more than seven decades of charitable giving, evolving alongside Bridgestone’s business while remaining grounded in the belief that strong communities are essential to long‑term success,” Bridgestone said. “Earlier this year, Bridgestone Corporation was recognized as the highest ranked tire manufacturer on the Forbes 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list, landing at #20 of the top 300 brands in the country.”

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Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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