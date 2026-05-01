Kevin Bowsman named 2025 Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Master Motor Carrier Inspector Kevin Bowsman has been named the 2025 Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year by the Indiana State Police (ISP)

Bowsman was honored during the ISP annual awards and recognition ceremony. The ceremony publicly recognized the achievements and accomplishments that too often go unrecognized. Department personnel, both sworn and professional staff, were honored for their dedication, service, bravery and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.

Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year

The award is given annually to the Inspector who excels well beyond the normal expectations of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and takes the extra steps necessary to exemplify strength of character, a strong work ethic and an unsurpassed level of integrity.

Kevin Bowsman

In 2025, Bowsman completed 588 regular duty inspections. Of these 508 inspections, 204 were Level 1 inspections. With his experience and training, he successfully placed 116 drivers/vehicles out of service, resulting in a 20% out of service rate. He issued 139 traffic citations for the year. His inspections are thorough and contain a wide variety of violations, encompassing both the State Law and Federal Regulations. Throughout the year, he assisted 15 motorists, assisted with six vehicle crashes and participated in seven public engagement details.