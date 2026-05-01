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Woman dies in Arkansas crash with semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Woman dies in Arkansas crash with semi truck
One woman has died in Arkansas after crash with semi truck.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman died after being in a crash with a semi truck in Craighead County, Ark. on Monday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Martha Allen Deese, 58, of Truman, Ark. died in the crash.

ASP stated in its report that Deese attempted to turn left, but struck a 2002 Peterbilt.

The crash occurred Monday morning at approximately 8:33 a.m. at the intersection of Craighead County roads 905 and 912.

The weather conditions were reportedly clear and the road conditions were reported as dry.

The crash remains under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO)

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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