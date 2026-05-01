Woman dies in Arkansas crash with semi truck

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman died after being in a crash with a semi truck in Craighead County, Ark. on Monday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Martha Allen Deese, 58, of Truman, Ark. died in the crash.

ASP stated in its report that Deese attempted to turn left, but struck a 2002 Peterbilt.

The crash occurred Monday morning at approximately 8:33 a.m. at the intersection of Craighead County roads 905 and 912.

The weather conditions were reportedly clear and the road conditions were reported as dry.

The crash remains under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO)