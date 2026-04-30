TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash in Missouri
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash in Missouri
A trucker is recovering from serious injuries in a crash in Missouri.

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is recovering from serious injuries in a crash in Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, Ark. was traveling on US Highway 160 five miles west of Gainesville, Mo. on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

MSHP’s report states that the 2018 Peterbilt ran off the road and overturned “multiple times.”

There was no update available on the driver’s condition other than he was in serious condition.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE