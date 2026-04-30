Trucker seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash in Missouri

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is recovering from serious injuries in a crash in Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, Ark. was traveling on US Highway 160 five miles west of Gainesville, Mo. on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

MSHP’s report states that the 2018 Peterbilt ran off the road and overturned “multiple times.”

There was no update available on the driver’s condition other than he was in serious condition.