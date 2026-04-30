Trucker seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash in Missouri

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is recovering from serious injuries in a crash in Missouri.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, Ark. was traveling on US Highway 160 five miles west of Gainesville, Mo. on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.
MSHP’s report states that the 2018 Peterbilt ran off the road and overturned “multiple times.”
There was no update available on the driver’s condition other than he was in serious condition.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.