Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — A trucker is dead after a crash in rural Arkansas on Interstate 55 on Sunday.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a 44-year-old truck driver from Indianapolis, Ind. was traveling northbound on I-55 in a 2014 Volvo big rig when police say he failed to maintain his lane and left the roadway.
The crash reportedly occurred at around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at the 35-mile marker.
The weather was reportedly clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.