Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — A trucker is dead after a crash in rural Arkansas on Interstate 55 on Sunday.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a 44-year-old truck driver from Indianapolis, Ind. was traveling northbound on I-55 in a 2014 Volvo big rig when police say he failed to maintain his lane and left the roadway.

The crash reportedly occurred at around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at the 35-mile marker.

The weather was reportedly clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.