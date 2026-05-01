‘Inattentive’ semi driver strikes vehicle on Missouri interstate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is nursing minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County, Mo. late Thursday morning.

According to a crash summary from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Drivers of a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup and a 2019 Kenworth T680 were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 before T.R. Hughes Boulevard in St. Charles County.

The Kenworth, driven by a 63-year-old man from Tulsa, Okla. was traveling behind the pickup truck which was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Lafayette, Tenn. were both traveling in the far right lane and both switched to the middle lane to avoid another incident.

MSHP stated in its report that the driver of the semi truck “was inattentive” and following the pickup truck too closely, which caused the semi to strike the pickup truck.

The semi truck suffered extensive damage while the pickup truck had moderate damage according to the MSHP.