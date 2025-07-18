TheTrucker.com
One person dead in crash with semi truck in California

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person is dead after a crash with an 18-wheeler in California. (Courtesy of KTLA)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed in a collision with a semi-truck on a Riverside County freeway just before midnight Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident was first reported by KTLA television station.

Photos from the scene show a sedan wedged deeply under the semi-truck’s trailer on the right-hand shoulder of the westbound 91 Freeway at La Sierra Avenue, according to KTLA. The top half of the sedan was crushed back to the midpoint of the car.

The television station reported that CHP said officers arrived to find the driver dead at the scene, and investigators closed the third westbound lane of the freeway until 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

