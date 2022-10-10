Pennsylvania Turnpike plans weekend closure between Lehigh Valley, Mahoning Valley interchanges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, exit 74, on the PA Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476) from Friday, Oct. 14, through Monday, Oct. 17, as workers replace a bridge.

The roadway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a news release.

The lengthy closure is needed for crews to safely demolish the current bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County at milepost A59.20 while replacing it with a new steel superstructure that will be installed.

“The construction technique being used, Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC), eliminates the need for months or years of single-lane traffic patterns and other motorist restrictions by closing that part of the roadway for a limited period over a weekend,” the news release stated.

The new superstructure, which has been under construction since March 2022, is being built near the existing bridge. The 90-foot-long bridge opened to traffic on April 1, 1957, and today carries roughly 30,000 vehicles per day, combined north/south.

For 55 hours, the PA Turnpike will implement a detour of I-476 in both directions. Motorists are urged to avoid the area, if possible, but if travelling in this region, drivers should pay close attention to the orange and black directional signs.

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR — LOCAL TRAFFIC

Exit at Mahoning Valley, exit 74, and take U.S. Route 209 North to State Route 33 South (21.2 miles). Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (18.4 miles). Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange 56 (15.8 miles).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR — THROUGH TRAFFIC

Exit at Pocono, exit 95, and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles). Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange exit 56 (15.8 miles).

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC

Exit at Lehigh Valley, exit 56, and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles). Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange exit 95 (25.1 miles).

Project details and detour maps are available at Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County (paturnpike.com).

Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.