Musk: Pepsi to receive first Tesla Semis in December

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Friday, Oct. 7, that his company’s first production Tesla Semi’s will be delivered to soda giant PepsiCo on Dec. 1.

PepsiCo reserved 100 of the electric tractors in 2017.

This follows an Aug. 10 announcement by Musk that the Tesla Semi trucks would begin shipping this year.

Musk also stated once again that the Tesla Semis can travel 500 miles on a single electric charge.

In the past, Musk has also said that the 500-mile range even applies when the Semi is pulling a full 80,000-pound load. Musk has also said that the Tesla Semi will cost less than a diesel semi, considering fuel savings, lower maintenance and other factors.

Earlier this year, Tesla Semi units were spotted at PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, California. It was also reported that several Tesla Semi Megachargers have also been installed at the Modesto facility.

In April, one of the Tesla Semis was spotted at the Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas, which was held at Tesla’s new Texas factory.

The Tesla Semi was unveiled in 2017 and production began in 2019.

Since then, the project was delayed several times. Production finally ramping up in the summer of 2020.

Reuters reported that the truck is expected to cost $180,000. It would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program approved by the Senate.