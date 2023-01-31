Trucker turns self in for fatal hit-and-run

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. – A truck driver turned himself into North Carolina State Highway Patrol for a Jan. 25 fatal hit-and-run.

Charles Edward McDuffie, 65, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, turned himself in at the Highway Patrol Office in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, on the morning of Jan. 27 for leaving the scene of a crash that left David Quinn Jones, 31, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, dead. He posted bond a short time later, police said.

McDuffie was charged with felony hit-and-run, felony obstruction of justice and one count of misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.

WECT reports that McDuffie, who was driving a tractor-trailer on Tobermory Road, failed to yield for the Sonoma pickup truck that Jones was driving on North Carolina Highway 87 at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Troopers said they were able to get information from the driver of the pickup truck before he died. There were no other witnesses to the crash, but troopers were able to find a video clip from a security camera on Tobermory road before the collision. After three days of investigation, they were able to identify the driver, McDuffie, who was in Pennsylvania unloading at a cold storage facility.

McDuffie was advised to drive back to North Carolina to a highway patrol office so his truck could be inspected and he could be interviewed about the collision. When he arrived, a warrant was ready, and he was arrested.