Vander Haag’s Inc. expands into Dallas-Fort Worth market

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — HDA Truck Pride Member Vander Haag’s Inc. has expanded into the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
This all-makes, all-models heavy duty truck parts store will be located at 4936 Sharp Street Dallas, Texas.
“We are excited to bring our quality recycled truck parts to Texas, along with stocking a large array of new and rebuilt components,” Joe McIntire, chief product officer, said. “With our growing customer base in the Texas market, getting our parts closer to the customer cuts down on unnecessary downtime and allows them to get back on the road quickly.”
Dallas joins Vander Haag’s other locations in Spencer, Des Moines, and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Kansas City, Missouri, Winamac and Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; and Louisville, Kentucky.
