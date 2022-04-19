TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Police exchange gunfire with suspect during alleged attempt to steal big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police exchange gunfire with suspect during alleged attempt to steal big rig
A man who allegedly tried to steal a semi-truck reportedly fired on police in a Monday morning incident in Garden City, Georgia.

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A man who allegedly tried to steal a semitruck reportedly fired on police in a Monday morning incident in Garden City, Georgia.

Garden City Police told WJCL they were called to the scene when it was reported a man was trying to steal a semi-truck. When they arrived, they learned the man found a firearm inside the truck. He refused to exit the vehicle. The Savannah Police SWAT Team were called in to assist in apprehending the man.

Shortly after that, the man fired the gun, which resulted in the officers returning fire.

A standoff ensued and with the assistance of SWAT members, officers were able to take the man into custody.

Following the incident, the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for minor injuries and mental evaluation.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE