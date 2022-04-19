Police exchange gunfire with suspect during alleged attempt to steal big rig

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A man who allegedly tried to steal a semitruck reportedly fired on police in a Monday morning incident in Garden City, Georgia.
Garden City Police told WJCL they were called to the scene when it was reported a man was trying to steal a semi-truck. When they arrived, they learned the man found a firearm inside the truck. He refused to exit the vehicle. The Savannah Police SWAT Team were called in to assist in apprehending the man.
Shortly after that, the man fired the gun, which resulted in the officers returning fire.
A standoff ensued and with the assistance of SWAT members, officers were able to take the man into custody.
Following the incident, the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for minor injuries and mental evaluation.
