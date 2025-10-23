TheTrucker.com
Police looking for hit-and-run vehicle in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
Police looking for hit-and-run vehicle in New York
Authorities in New York are looking for a vehicle that left the scene of a hit-and-run incident on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the New York State Police, the agency announced it was investigating a fatal pedestrian incident that occurred on Pre Emption Road in the Town of Geneva, Ontario County.

According to its release, NYSP said at approximately 1:30 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a deceased individual in the southbound lane of Pre Emption Road. The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck by a southbound vehicle. The involved vehicle did not remain on the scene.

The Ontario County Coroner responded, and an autopsy is pending. The roadway has since been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
