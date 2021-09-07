TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Road project between Brattleboro and Wilmington to start

By The Associated Press -
Road project between Brattleboro and Wilmington to start
Work on Vermont's Route 9 is expected to cost nearly $28 million, with 89% paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration. (Google Earth)

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A two-year project to rebuild a stretch of Vermont Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington starts next week with some preparation work.

CAT300x250TheTrucker083021

Crews from Pike Industries of Belmont, New Hampshire, will be doing shoulder work on the 12.5-mile section before the pavement will be removed next spring, Matt Bogaczyk, project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told the Brattleboro Reformer.

“The contractor will do some geometric improvements, rebankings and little bit of widening in areas this fall,” he said.

The contractor will also be clearing space to install a left-turn lane at South Road, just west of Marlboro Elementary School, Bogaczyk told the newspaper.

“This year, traffic delays should be very minor,” he said. “Next year, when the road work beings, Route 9 will be gravel for quite a while. We’ll be asking drivers to be patient and work with us.”

He expects the project to be done by late summer 2023.

The project is expected to cost nearly $28 million, with 89% paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, Bogaczyk said. The state is paying its portion with a bond.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE