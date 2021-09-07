Road project between Brattleboro and Wilmington to start

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A two-year project to rebuild a stretch of Vermont Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington starts next week with some preparation work.

Crews from Pike Industries of Belmont, New Hampshire, will be doing shoulder work on the 12.5-mile section before the pavement will be removed next spring, Matt Bogaczyk, project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told the Brattleboro Reformer.

“The contractor will do some geometric improvements, rebankings and little bit of widening in areas this fall,” he said.

The contractor will also be clearing space to install a left-turn lane at South Road, just west of Marlboro Elementary School, Bogaczyk told the newspaper.

“This year, traffic delays should be very minor,” he said. “Next year, when the road work beings, Route 9 will be gravel for quite a while. We’ll be asking drivers to be patient and work with us.”

He expects the project to be done by late summer 2023.

The project is expected to cost nearly $28 million, with 89% paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, Bogaczyk said. The state is paying its portion with a bond.