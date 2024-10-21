Rollover accident involving a tractor trailer sends multiple people to hospital

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Multiple people were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Farmington on Sunday night.

According to the Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to reports of the crash just after 11:30 p.m. on I-84 East in near Exit 39 where the accident occurred leading to the tractor-trailer rolling over onto its side and leaking fuel.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to assist with the leak and the Departments of Consumer Protection responded due to damaged produce being carried by the tractor-trailer.

Multiple people suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to an area hospital, according to the CSP. The names of those involved in the accident nor the trucking company name have been released.

The eastbound side of I-84 was reduced to one open lane while crews were on scene, but has now re-opened.

This is an on-going investigation.