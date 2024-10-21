TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Rollover accident involving a tractor trailer sends multiple people to hospital

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Rollover accident involving a tractor trailer sends multiple people to hospital
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rollover accident involving a tractor trailer sends multiple people to hospital
A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling produce in Connecticut injured multiple people on Sunday.

FARMINGTON, Conn.   Multiple people were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Farmington on Sunday night.

According to the Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to reports of the crash just after 11:30 p.m. on I-84 East in near Exit 39 where the accident occurred leading to the tractor-trailer rolling over onto its side and leaking fuel.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to assist with the leak and the Departments of Consumer Protection responded due to damaged produce being carried by the tractor-trailer.

Multiple people suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to an area hospital, according to the CSP. The names of those involved in the accident nor the trucking company name have been released.

The eastbound side of I-84 was reduced to one open lane while crews were on scene, but has now re-opened.

This is an on-going investigation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE