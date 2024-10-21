Seven decades of service: Fyda Freightliner’s enduring legacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fyda Freightliner has reached a monumental milestone as the family-owned and operated business celebrates its 70th anniversary.

According to a company press release, since opening its doors in 1954, Fyda has grown from a single location to a network of seven dealerships across the region, all while staying true to the company’s core belief: “Where the customer is first.”

A Legacy of Trust and Service

Upon returning from active duty with the United States Air Force, Walter F. Fyda founded The Fyda White Truck Co. in Youngstown, Ohio on October 19, 1954 with a simple goal—to provide exceptional service and high-quality semi-trucks. Bob Fyda, Walter’s son, completed a stint in the U.S. Air Force and began working at the company in 1974. After gaining experience working in all facets of the business, Bob became President in 1977. A decade later, Walter’s son Tim Fyda joined the company after serving eight years in the U.S. Air Force. Tim worked as the general manager of the Columbus operation until 1997, when he was named president of the corporation, which had become Fyda Freightliner in 1990.

“We’re incredibly proud to reach this 70-year milestone,” said Tim Fyda, president and CEO of Fyda. “Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to putting customers first, a value that has been at the core of everything we do since the very beginning.”

From Humble Beginnings to Seven Locations

What began as a single dealership has flourished into a network of seven Fyda Freightliner locations, serving trucking communities across Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the release. This strong growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of the Fyda family and its team of professionals, who strive to deliver top-tier service and innovative solutions to every customer, according to the release.

“We’ve expanded over the years, but our commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction has remained constant,” Fyda said. “Our success wouldn’t be possible without our loyal customers and hardworking employees, many of whom have been with us for decades.”

Looking Ahead: Innovation Meets Tradition

While Fyda Freightliner celebrates its rich 70-year history, the dealership is focused on the future. In an ever-evolving industry, Fyda Freightliner remains at the forefront of technological advancements, offering the latest in cutting-edge trucks, parts and services, according to the release. From state-of-the-art diagnostics to ecofriendly solutions, the dealership is continually evolving to meet the needs of the modern truck driver.

“The trucking industry is constantly changing, and we’re excited to continue growing with it,” Fyda said. “We’ll keep embracing innovation, but we’ll never lose sight of what got us here—our unwavering commitment to our customers.”

A Thank You to the Community

As Fyda Freightliner marks this special 70th anniversary, the company extends its heartfelt thanks to the communities, partners, and customers who have supported them over the years.

“We wouldn’t be here without the incredible trust and loyalty of our customers,” Fyda said. “This milestone is a celebration of them as much as it is for us.”