California border inspection produces meth find in green onion shipment

CALEXICO, Calif., — Sniffing through a shipement of onions, a Customs and Border Patrol K9 also smelled a huge shipment of meth.
CBP officers from the Calexico Commercial Facility seized more than 646 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within that shipment of green onions last week.
Authorities say CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the tractor-trailer’s floor and discovered 608 packages hidden within the shipment of green onions. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a weight of 646.61 pounds and an estimated street value of $775,000.
“This is truly an outstanding demonstration of our officer’s ability to think outside of the box and further exemplifies our adaptability to find illicit contraband no matter where narcotics are hidden,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
