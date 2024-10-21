TheTrucker.com
California border inspection produces meth find in green onion shipment

By Bruce Guthrie -
CBP Officers from the Calexico Port of Entry uncover meth hidden in a shipment of green onions. (COURTESY OF CBP)

CALEXICO, Calif., — Sniffing through a shipement of onions, a  Customs and Border Patrol K9 also smelled a huge shipment of meth.

CBP officers from the Calexico Commercial Facility seized more than 646 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within that shipment of green onions last week.

According to a release issued last week, CBP officers encountered a 63-year-old male driving a commercial tractor-trailer carrying a shipment manifested for green onions. The driver, a valid border crossing cardholder, was referred for further inspection where the a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers to examine the trailer more closely.  

Authorities say CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the tractor-trailer’s floor and discovered 608 packages hidden within the shipment of green onions. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a weight of 646.61 pounds and an estimated street value of $775,000.

“This is truly an outstanding demonstration of our officer’s ability to think outside of the box and further exemplifies our adaptability to find illicit contraband no matter where narcotics are hidden,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
