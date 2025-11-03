Semi crash injures driver and damages overpass in Idaho

BINGHAM COUNTY, Id — One was injured and an overpass is under repair after a crash on Thursday in Idaho involving a semi truck.

In a media release, the Idaho State Police stated it is investigating a single vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. on October 30, 2025, on I15 at milepost 92 in Bingham County.

According to the release, a 46-year-old-male from Jerome, Idaho was traveling southbound on I15 in a white 2026 Kenworth towing an empty milk tanker. The driver of the Kenworth drove off the left side of the roadway striking a bridge pillar supporting the Riverton Rd overpass.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

Authorities say the structural integrity of the Riverton overpass was compromised during the collision and has been closed to all traffic.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, staff has been assessing damage to the overpass. The extent, cost and timeline of repairs are unknown.

“We have been working around the clock to restore the flow of traffic,” District Engineer Todd Hubbard said. “Early next week, we hope to have traffic restored to proper lanes, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane until a permanent fix can be made.”