TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi stikes bridge, closes I-75 overpass in Ohio

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi stikes bridge, closes I-75 overpass in Ohio
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi stikes bridge, closes I-75 overpass in Ohio
Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized tractor-trailer collided with the Lime City Road bridge in Rossford, Ohio, over Interstate 75 early Friday morning. (courtesy: ODOT)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized tractor-trailer collided with the Lime City Road bridge in Rossford, Ohio, over Interstate 75 on the morning of Feb. 10.

Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight on Feb. 11.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are working with a contractor, ES Wagner, to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash.

“I-75 is one of the busiest freight routes in the country and we are working hard to get traffic moving again as soon as possible, but we will not sacrifice safety for convenience,” ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley said. “Please continue to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and be patient as we work to repair the damage done in this crash.”

Drivers heading north on I-75 can use I-280 as an alternate route. Continue to monitor OHGO.com for updates on traffic conditions.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE