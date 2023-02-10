Semi stikes bridge, closes I-75 overpass in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized tractor-trailer collided with the Lime City Road bridge in Rossford, Ohio, over Interstate 75 on the morning of Feb. 10.

Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight on Feb. 11.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are working with a contractor, ES Wagner, to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash.

“I-75 is one of the busiest freight routes in the country and we are working hard to get traffic moving again as soon as possible, but we will not sacrifice safety for convenience,” ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley said. “Please continue to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and be patient as we work to repair the damage done in this crash.”

Drivers heading north on I-75 can use I-280 as an alternate route. Continue to monitor OHGO.com for updates on traffic conditions.