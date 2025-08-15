South Carolina trooper dies days after being hit by a truck on an interstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper has died three days after he was struck by a box truck while walking back to his cruiser following a traffic stop.

Trooper 1st Class Dennis Ricks died Wednesday at the hospital, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The 30-year-old had been working for the Highway Patrol for two years.

Ricks had pulled over a different vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg and was walking back to his vehicle when a box truck struck him, authorities said.

His cruiser had its blue lights on, the Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the truck was charged with driving under suspension and at his bond hearing Monday, investigators said more charges were likely depending on what happened with the trooper.

The driver told the judge at the hearing that all that was on his mind was that Ricks would be OK.

Ricks is the first South Carolina trooper to die in the line of duty since 2017.

“Although Trooper Ricks had only been a trooper for two years, he was a beloved member of Troop 7 and the Highway Patrol as a whole,” Highway Patrol Commander Col. Chris Williamson said in a statement. “We ask for continued prayers for his family, his friends, and his fellow troopers as they all navigate this immense loss.”

In an online fundraiser, Ricks’ wife said he was her safe place and her strength. She said he loved movies, video games and filling the world with laughter.

“Dennis always told me he loved his job. Helping the public certainly meant the world to him. He always carried his badge with honor and I was so proud of him for it. He wanted to make any difference in the world no matter how big or small and being trooper allowed him to do that,” she said in a statement released by the Department of Public Safety.