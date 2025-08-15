Semi crashes into stalled vehicle on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma

When a vehicle becomes disabled on the interstate, it becomes vulnerable no matter what time of day or night.

That was the case this week on Interstate 35 near Guthrie, Oklahoma.

A man hit a deer and disabled his vehicle in the middle of I-35. He got out of his vehicle and waited on the side of the road.

Oklahoma State Troopers said it was hit by a semi on I-35 near Guthrie around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“The driver told troopers he hit a deer and his vehicle became disabled,” an OHP Facebook post stated. “He left it in the middle of the highway and went to the side of the road.”

THe OHP said a semi did not see the vehicle before driving into it.

“Every year, disabled vehicles are hit by traffic, often resulting in death,” OHP said.

The OHP offered the following tips:

If your vehicle becomes disabled or crashes:

• Never stand or stay inside traffic lanes. Even if you think you or your vehicle are visible, other drivers may not see you—especially at night.

• Turn on hazard lights immediately. Know where they are beforehand, because finding them under stress can be difficult.

• Move yourself away from the roadway and the disabled vehicle to a safe location.

• Call 911 or roadside assistance.

• Wait safely until help arrives.