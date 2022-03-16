Suspect in truck driver’s slaying arrested after multi-state investigation

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – A Florida man is behind bars after his arrest in connection to the murder of a truck driver in Indiana.

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, Florida, is accused of killing Aristide Garcia, 63, of Los Angeles, whose body was found by crews cleaning Interstate 65 near the 187.5-mile marker near Monticello, Indiana. First responders said that Garcia’s body was found in a ditch on the east side of I-65.

Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner. Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to investigate. On March 10, the White County Coroner ruled that Garcia’s manner of death was a homicide.

After the White County Coroner identified Garcia, detectives discovered that he was reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the semi-truck he was driving was located.

During the investigation, Detectives worked to develop probable cause to arrest Ibarguren. It is believed that Ibarguren was Garcia’s co-driver for a national trucking company. White County Judge issued a warrant for Ibarguren’s arrest on March 13.

Detectives found Ibarguren in Arlington, Texas, on March 15 where he was safely taken into custody with the assistance of the Arlington Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ibarguren is currently being held in jail in Arlington and awaits extradition.

Ibarguren is facing murder charges in the death of Garcia.