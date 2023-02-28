Tractor-trailer driver ticketed in collision with train

SHARON, Vt. — The driver of a tractor-trailer that was hit by an Amtrak train on Feb. 27 has been ticketed for attempting to cross railroad tracks when it was unsafe to do so, authorities said on Feb. 28.

No injuries were reported in the collision in Sharon between the train carrying 68 passengers and the tractor-trailer that was hauling stone, state police said.

The collision happened at an unguarded rail crossing on a section of Quarry Road that only serves the Black River Quarries, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division said. The train hit the trailer as the truck was crossing the tracks. The trailer broke free from the truck at impact, the department said.

Amtrak Police said the train was traveling at 57 mph on the section of track where the speed limit for passenger rail is 59 mph, the department said. Passengers were provided bus service to their destination, Amtrak said.

New England Central Railroad did a safety inspection of the tracks and did not find any damage from the collision, the department. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.