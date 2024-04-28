TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Train wreck, fire close parts of I-40 in Arizona

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Train wreck, fire close parts of I-40 in Arizona
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Train wreck, fire close parts of I-40 in Arizona
In this photo provided by David Yellowhorse, a freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday, April 26, 2024, east of Lupton, Ariz., near the New Mexico-Arizona state line. Authorities closed Interstate 40 in both directions in this area, directing trucks and motorists to alternate routes. (David Yellowhorse via AP)

LUPTON, Ariz. — A freight train derailment and fire near the Arizona-New Mexico state line has forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 40.

Some wreckage has been removed from the tracks, but about 35 rail cars remain, including a half-dozen rail cars that were carrying non-odorous propane and had caught fire, said Lawrence Montoya Jr., chief of fire and rescue in McKinley County, New Mexico.

No injuries were reported in the derailment Friday of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona, though, as it turned out, the derailment happened on the New Mexico side of the tracks.

About 40 people living within a two-mile radius of the derailment site remain evacuated as a precaution as winds carried away thick smoke and local firefighting crews responded.

“We are hoping we can extinguish the fire before midnight,” Montoya said.

Once the fire is extinguished, any fuel that isn’t burned off and remains on the site also will be contained.

Eastbound I-40 is closed at milepost 233 in Chambers, Arizona, and motorists are advised to expect long delays and postpone travel plans through the area.

Interstate travelers looking to pass through Arizona are encouraged to use southern routes, including Interstate 10.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT)

Real-time highway conditions in Arizona are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511.

The Trucker Staff contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE