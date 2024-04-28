Fraudulent trucking companies set up by Georgia man lead to guilty plea

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for falsifying statements to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in order to create multiple unauthorized trucking companies.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, Roderick Billingslea entered his guilty plea on April 11 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia,

Billingslea was indicted in February 2024.

“The investigation revealed that Billingslea devised a scheme to defraud SBA (Small Business Administration) by using false statements and fraudulent pretenses related to a loan/grant request for CARES Act funds. As a result, Billingslea wrongfully received $564,363.”

Additionally, Billingslea knowingly made false statements to FMCSA on Form MCSA-1, which is required to operate a motor carrier entity in the United States, according to court documents.

After the FMCSA ordered Billingslea to cease operation for willful violations, the defendant reincarnated numerous motor carriers owned by the defendant, including E-Cargo, Hidden Valley Transportation, US Transport, Midwest Express and Dispatch USA, to bypass federal regulations and laws.

The investigation is ongoing, and sentencing information has not yet been announced.