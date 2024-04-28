Rig loses ‘super load’ in Texas; 2 dead after car crushed

TEMPLE, Texas — An oversized load detached from its trailer on April 27 in Temple Texas, pinning a vehicle underneath and killing two.
According to authorities, the accident happened at around 11:20 a.m. on State Highway 36.
The rig’s load weighed 350,000 pounds. Such loads are often referred to as “super loads” and require special permits for travel.
Police said two people in the crushed car suffered fatal injuries while a third person was extracted from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The extraction took several hours.
Police have not said what caused the crash but did report that multiple vehicles were involved.
