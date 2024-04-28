TheTrucker.com
Rig loses ‘super load’ in Texas; 2 dead after car crushed

By John Worthen -
Two people are dead after this big rig lost its oversized load on April 27, 2024, in Temple, Texas. (Courtesy: KXXV)
Wreck
This oversized load shifted off its trailer on April 27, 2024, in Temple, Texas, killing two in a car that was crushed. Click image for larger size. (Courtesy: KXXV)

TEMPLE, Texas — An oversized load detached from its trailer on April 27 in Temple Texas, pinning a vehicle underneath and killing two.

According to authorities, the accident happened at around 11:20 a.m. on State Highway 36.

The rig’s load weighed 350,000 pounds. Such loads are often referred to as “super loads” and require special permits for travel.

Police said two people in the crushed car suffered fatal injuries while a third person was extracted from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The extraction took several hours.

Police have not said what caused the crash but did report that multiple vehicles were involved.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

