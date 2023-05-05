TheTrucker.com
Truck driver dies after rear-ending another 18-wheeler in Harrison County, Indiana

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this red semi died after being extricated from their rig. (Courtesy: Harrison Township Fire Department)

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver died on Thursday, April 4, along Interstate 64 in Indiana.

According to police, a semi hauling a load of new Chevrolet Corvettes was merging onto the freeway when another 18-wheeler struck it from the rear.

The driver of the rig who hit the Corvette hauler was extricated from their rig but later died at an area hospital, according to authorities.

The driver’s identity has not been released. The crash is under investigation.

