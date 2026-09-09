Trucker ejected after crash in Indiana

GARY, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers responded overnight Monday morning to a crash involving two semi-trucks.

ISP said at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two‑vehicle crash on I‑80/94 eastbound at the Burr Street exit ramp.

ISP said its preliminary investigation indicates that a semi‑truck hauling Amazon packages was stopped in the gore area, which is the berm between the ramp lane and the interstate travel lanes. The Amazon driver had exited the vehicle and was reportedly standing outside the truck urinating when another semi‑truck sideswiped the parked truck.

The driver of the moving semi, Garbiel Corral, 33, of Chicago, was ejected from his vehicle and reportedly sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Northlake Hospital for emergency treatment. The driver of the parked semi, Ahmed Taher Hussein Al Subari, 31, of Dearborn, Michigan, was not injured.

Police say eastbound lanes of I‑80/94 were restricted for approximately eight hours for the crash investigation and cleanup before the roadway was fully reopened.

Charges may be considered upon completion of the investigation.