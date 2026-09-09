Truck driver injured in St. Louis crash involving 2 other vehicles

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 involving two other vehicles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in its crash report that the incident occurred west of Bermuda on I-70, traveling westbound around 7:48 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

MSHP stated that the driver of a 2023 Kia Forte, a 22-year-old woman from Florrisant, Missouri, lost control of her vehicle and veered off the left side of the roadway, striking the concrete median barrier.

The driver of the Kia then returned to the roadway after overcorrecting and the front right of her vehicle struck the front left of a 2021 Peterbilt 579, driven by a 36-year-old man from Florrisant, Missouri.

Police say the trucker attempted to avoid the Kia and swerved, crossing into the right lane, but struck the right rear of a 2023 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 41-year-old man from St. Louis.

MSHP said the truck driver sustained minor injuries because after striking the Volkswagen, the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The crash reportedly totaled the semi-truck and the Kia, and remains under investigation.