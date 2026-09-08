OOIDA celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week with $25 membership special

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — In recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is offering new and renewing members one year of OOIDA membership for just $25.

“Truckers don’t need people telling them how important they are one week out of the year and forgetting about them the other 51,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “They need somebody in their corner every single day — fighting bad regulations, standing up to policies that threaten their livelihoods and making damn sure the people making decisions in Washington hear from the [people] actually behind the wheel. That’s what OOIDA has done for more than 50 years. We believe every trucker in America deserves to have that kind of force behind them, and that’s why we’re making it easier to become part of OOIDA for just $25.”

Promo Special

The special will run through Sept. 30 and is available by calling OOIDA or visiting the Association’s website and using promo code FIGHT25.

“For more than 50 years, OOIDA has fought for the rights, livelihoods and futures of America’s small-business truckers and professional drivers,” OOIDA said. “While Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides an important opportunity to recognize the [people] behind the wheel, OOIDA believes truly appreciating truckers means doing more than thanking them for one week each year.”

OOIDA will also take its appreciation directly to drivers Sept. 9–11 at Truck World in Hubbard, Ohio. The Spirit of the American Trucker, OOIDA’s touring tractor-trailer, will be on site, with OOIDA sponsoring complimentary lunch for professional drivers who come through Truck World during the three-day stop. The event is another way OOIDA is putting its appreciation into action — meeting truckers where they are, thanking them personally and connecting drivers directly with the Association that fights for them year-round.

More than a Discount

For OOIDA, the $25 membership special is about more than offering a discount. It is an opportunity to bring more truckers together and strengthen their collective voice at a time when decisions being made in Washington and across the country continue to have a direct impact on their ability to operate safely, independently and profitably.

“There is strength in numbers,” Spencer said. “The more truckers who stand together, the harder they are to ignore. OOIDA was built by truckers who understood that more than five decades ago, and it is every bit as true today. We want truckers to know somebody has their back — not just during Truck Driver Appreciation Week, but every day.”

New and renewing members can receive one full year of OOIDA membership for $25 throughout September by calling 816.229.5791or visiting its website and using promo code FIGHT25.