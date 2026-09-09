Head-on crash kills 1, injures trucker in Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person died and one person was injured in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck.

The Oregon State Police (OSP) stated in a news release that its troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 97 near milepost 200 in Klamath County Saturday at approximately 8:50 p.m.

OSP said its preliminary investigation indicated a black Honda two-door sedan, operated Elias Keyin Sorenson, 21, of Eugene, Oregon was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a white Volvo semi-truck hauling a 53-foot trailer. The Volvo was operated by Jose Luis Sotelo-Monge, 64, of Tulare, California.

Sorenson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sotelo-Monge sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

OSP said Highway 97 was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation, which is currently ongoing.