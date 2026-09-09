Head-on crash kills 1, injures trucker in Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person died and one person was injured in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck.
The Oregon State Police (OSP) stated in a news release that its troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 97 near milepost 200 in Klamath County Saturday at approximately 8:50 p.m.
OSP said its preliminary investigation indicated a black Honda two-door sedan, operated Elias Keyin Sorenson, 21, of Eugene, Oregon was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a white Volvo semi-truck hauling a 53-foot trailer. The Volvo was operated by Jose Luis Sotelo-Monge, 64, of Tulare, California.
Sorenson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sotelo-Monge sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
OSP said Highway 97 was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation, which is currently ongoing.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.