USDOT looking at ways to innovate transportation across nation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has launched a new committee designed to provide advice to DOT officials and the U.S. secretary of transportation about plans and approaches for transportation innovation.
According to a news release, the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) committee members were selected for their ability to provide diverse perspectives across sectors, geographies, and areas of expertise. The 27 TTAC members include experts from academia, think tanks, the public sector, labor and industry covering topics including automation, cybersecurity, safety, accessibility, law, government, entrepreneurship, privacy, equity and more.
“We are living in a time filled with unprecedented opportunity and unprecedented challenges in transportation,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The deep expertise and diverse perspectives of this impressive group will provide advice to ensure the future of transportation is safe, efficient, sustainable, equitable, and transformative.”
TTAC members will serve two-year terms and may be reappointed. DOT officials say the strived to select individuals with in-depth knowledge of their respective industries or sectors and worked to achieve the most diverse and comprehensive points of view. Membership is an unpaid position.
The first TTAC meeting will be held Jan. 18. The committee will explore and consider issues related to:
- Pathways to safe, secure, equitable, environmentally friendly and accessible deployments of emerging technologies.
- Integrated approaches to promote greater cross-modal integration of emerging technologies, in particular, applications to deploy automation.
- Policies that encourage innovation to grow and support a safe and productive U.S. workforce, as well as foster economic competitiveness and job quality.
- Approaches and frameworks that encourage the secure exchange and sharing of transformative transportation data, including technologies and infrastructure, across the public and private sectors that can guide core policy decisions across DOT’s strategic goals.
- Ways the department can identify and elevate cybersecurity solutions and protect privacy across transportation systems and infrastructure.
- Other emerging issues, topics and technologies.
TTAC members include:
- Nat Beuse, vice president of safety, Aurora
- John Bozzella, president and CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation
- Jim Burg, president and CEO, James Burg Trucking Company
- Laura Chace, president and CEO, ITS America
- Mark Chung, executive vice president of Roadway Practice, National Safety Council
- Matthew Colvin, chief of staff of the transportation trades department, AFL-CIO
- Steve Dellenback, vice president of intelligent systems, Southwest Research Institute
- Thomas Dwiggins, chief fire officer, Chandler Fire Department
- Carol Flannagan, research professor and director of the Center for the Management of Information for Safe and Sustainable Transportation, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute
- Shelley Francis, co-founder and managing partner, EV Noire
- Kelly Funkhouser, associate director of vehicle technology, Consumer Reports
- Mayor Kate Gallego, mayor, city of Phoenix
- Kim Lucas, director of mobility and infrastructure, city of Pittsburgh
- Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo
- Swati Mylavarapu, co-founder, Incite
- Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering, Carnegie-Mellon University
- Bryan Reimer, research scientist, Center for Transportation and Logistics/AgeLab at MIT
- Catherine Ross, Harry West professor of city and regional planning, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Cole Scandaglia, senior legislative representative and policy advisor, International Brotherhood of Teamsters
- Steve Shladover, research engineer, University of California-Berkeley
- Bryant Walker Smith, associate professor, University of South Carolina School of Law
- Bernard Soriano, deputy director, California DMV
- Amie Stepanovich, vice president of U.S. policy, Future of Privacy Forum
- Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency
- Carol Tyson, government affairs liaison, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund
- Eileen Vélez-Vega, secretary, Puerto Rico Department of Public Works and Transportation
- Maria Trinidad (“Triny”) Willerton, president and founder, It Could Be Me
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.