USDOT looking at ways to innovate transportation across nation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has launched a new committee designed to provide advice to DOT officials and the U.S. secretary of transportation about plans and approaches for transportation innovation.

According to a news release, the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) committee members were selected for their ability to provide diverse perspectives across sectors, geographies, and areas of expertise. The 27 TTAC members include experts from academia, think tanks, the public sector, labor and industry covering topics including automation, cybersecurity, safety, accessibility, law, government, entrepreneurship, privacy, equity and more.

“We are living in a time filled with unprecedented opportunity and unprecedented challenges in transportation,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The deep expertise and diverse perspectives of this impressive group will provide advice to ensure the future of transportation is safe, efficient, sustainable, equitable, and transformative.”

TTAC members will serve two-year terms and may be reappointed. DOT officials say the strived to select individuals with in-depth knowledge of their respective industries or sectors and worked to achieve the most diverse and comprehensive points of view. Membership is an unpaid position.

The first TTAC meeting will be held Jan. 18. The committee will explore and consider issues related to:

Pathways to safe, secure, equitable, environmentally friendly and accessible deployments of emerging technologies.

Integrated approaches to promote greater cross-modal integration of emerging technologies, in particular, applications to deploy automation.

Policies that encourage innovation to grow and support a safe and productive U.S. workforce, as well as foster economic competitiveness and job quality.

Approaches and frameworks that encourage the secure exchange and sharing of transformative transportation data, including technologies and infrastructure, across the public and private sectors that can guide core policy decisions across DOT’s strategic goals.

Ways the department can identify and elevate cybersecurity solutions and protect privacy across transportation systems and infrastructure.

Other emerging issues, topics and technologies.

TTAC members include: