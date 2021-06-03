Utah girls, 9 and 4, uninjured after taking car, hitting tractor-trailer

Two children, 9 and 4, crashed into a tractor-trailer while attempting to drive their parents’ car to California to visit the beach. (Courtesy: West Valley City Police Department)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two Utah girls, 9 and 4, were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation Wednesday, June 2, police said.

The driver of the truck was also unhurt.

The parents of the girls were asleep when they took the car keys, West Jordan police Detective Scott List told KUTV. They were awakened when police told them about the crash.

The children told police they wanted to take a beach vacation.

The crash happened when the 9-year-old driver sideswiped one driver, then swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City.

The children were wearing their seatbelts during the crash, which briefly closed traffic lanes near the highway.

