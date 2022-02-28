TheTrucker.com
Video shows tractor-trailer driving into frigid Massachusetts river

First responders rescued a driver from an icy river on Sunday after his tractor-trailer ran off the road. (Courtesy: Weston Fire Department)

WESTON, Mass. — First responders rescued a truck driver from an icy river on Sunday after his tractor-trailer ran off the road.

Dramatic video posted on Twitter by the State Police Association of Massachusetts caught the moment of the wreck, showing the driver splashing into the frigid waters. Photos of the aftermath were posted by a variety of different agencies.

The tractor-trailer went off the road near the ramp from Interstate 95 to Interstate 90 and slid down a long embankment into the Charles River, according to a tweet from Weston Fire Department.

The driver managed to escape the cab before it went underwater.

“(The) driver, who cannot swim, was standing atop (the) truck,” the tweet stated. “Weston firefighters safely brought the driver to land. No injuries [were] reported.”

The Newton Fire Department, which also assisted, said that the driver was taken to a Boston-area hospital “conscious and alert.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

