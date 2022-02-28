Video shows tractor-trailer driving into frigid Massachusetts river

WESTON, Mass. — First responders rescued a truck driver from an icy river on Sunday after his tractor-trailer ran off the road.

Dramatic video posted on Twitter by the State Police Association of Massachusetts caught the moment of the wreck, showing the driver splashing into the frigid waters. Photos of the aftermath were posted by a variety of different agencies.

The tractor-trailer went off the road near the ramp from Interstate 95 to Interstate 90 and slid down a long embankment into the Charles River, according to a tweet from Weston Fire Department.

The driver managed to escape the cab before it went underwater.

More photos of yesterday’s TT incident these photos show where the driver was standing on our arrival of our remarkably he was able to get out of the cab on his own before it sunk the second photo is of our crews removing him to shore through the water great work by all involved! pic.twitter.com/sX5A7C651G — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 27, 2022

“(The) driver, who cannot swim, was standing atop (the) truck,” the tweet stated. “Weston firefighters safely brought the driver to land. No injuries [were] reported.”

The Newton Fire Department, which also assisted, said that the driver was taken to a Boston-area hospital “conscious and alert.”