Virginia State Police counting on truckers to help fight human trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. — In partnership with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Blue Campaign and Virginia Trucking Association (VTA), the Virginia State Police (VSP) will be conducting Operation Safe Passage, a high-visibility, human trafficking prevention and public outreach initiative through Wednesday.

VSP Motor Carrier Safety troopers will be positioned at various truck stops, motor carrier service centers and rest areas across the Commonwealth to engage with drivers and to distribute educational materials to raise awareness about #humantrafficking, a news release stated.

“Preventing human trafficking and providing support to its victims have been a priority of Governor (Glenn) Youngkin and his administration since stepping into office in January,” said Public Safety Virginia Secretary Bob Mosier. “I am extremely pleased to see the Virginia State Police taking an aggressive and active stance towards addressing what has become a global pandemic. Virginia has no tolerance for the exploitation of any human being, and is committed to apprehending, prosecuting and bringing to justice anyone associated with this crime.”

Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP superintendent, said that with tens of thousands of trucks and commercial vehicles traveling through and across Virginia each day, the statewide event has life-saving potential.

“Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators,” Settle said. “This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

According to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), during 2021, the agency arrested 2,360 individuals nationwide in connection with human trafficking. From those cases, more than 720 trafficking victims were identified and offered critical assistance. According to Polaris, a nonprofit resource and advocacy center combating human trafficking, there were 179 reported cases of trafficking and 77 traffickers identified in Virginia in 2019 alone.

“HSI Washington, D.C. stands firmly behind our partners at the Virginia State Police as we engage in Operation Safe Passage,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and the prosecution of those who attempt to victimize our citizens.”

Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the VTA, said that truck drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize human trafficking.

“They are family men and women, whose own children could be targeted for trafficking, so they’re able to talk to their peers and spread the message about human trafficking awareness,” he said. “The trucking industry has a duty to help solve this problem, and we are committed to saving lives and protecting the communities we serve.”

State police troopers will also be conducting routine motor carrier inspections during the course of Operation Safe Passage.

For more information, tips on how to ID human trafficking victims, and/or to report this crime, click here.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to report it by dialing #77 on a cell phone to reach the nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch Center or to call 911.