Virginia trucker admits to transporting minor for sex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Virginia truck driver admitted to a federal judge last week that he had sexual contact in multiple states with a minor female who traveled with him in his tractor-trailer.

That announcement came via news release from Acting United States Attorney Sara Miron Bloom.

David Romero Reyes, 55, of Stafford, Virginia, pleaded guilty as charged by way of indictment with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the press release which added that there was no plea agreement filed for the admission.

Reyes is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2, 2025. The sentence imposed will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In April 2021, Romero Reyes was detained by Naval Station Newport Police when a routine background check conducted prior to his being allowed to enter the Navy base to make a delivery determined that he was wanted in Texas on a charge of felony assault of a child, according to the release.

The young girl was located inside the sleeping compartment of the truck during a routine inspection. The girl, determined through a medical examination at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be approximately five months pregnant, was reported missing from her Virginia home in July 2020, when she was 14 years old. An investigation determined that Romero Reyes was known to the girl and to her family prior to her disappearance.